Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 214 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,635. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.48. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $184.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

