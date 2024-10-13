Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SMCI. Mizuho began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Super Micro Computer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.45.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $122.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average of $72.41.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,542 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $1,325,466,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 511.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,035,000 after acquiring an additional 110,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

