Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) Short Interest Down 54.2% in September

Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the September 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Supermarket Income REIT Price Performance
Shares of SUPIF stock remained flat at C$0.99 on Friday. Supermarket Income REIT has a 52-week low of C$0.92 and a 52-week high of C$1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.97.
About Supermarket Income REIT
