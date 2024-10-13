sUSD (SUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 13th. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One sUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market cap of $12.93 million and $663,566.56 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About sUSD

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 12,953,873 tokens. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD (SUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. sUSD has a current supply of 12,593,872.89363656. The last known price of sUSD is 0.99784308 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 220 active market(s) with $720,680.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.synthetix.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

