Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (SNCRL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance
NASDAQ SNCRL opened at $25.20 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.55.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.