Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TSM. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.7 %

TSM stock traded up $5.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,163,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,728,956. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.95 and a 1 year high of $193.47. The company has a market capitalization of $989.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

