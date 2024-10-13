Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in September

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock remained flat at $36.48 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 562. Tate & Lyle has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

About Tate & Lyle

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.