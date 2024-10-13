Taylor Gray Sells 1,100 Shares of Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ) Stock

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) Director Taylor Gray sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$12,183.60.

TSE SYZ opened at C$11.03 on Friday. Sylogist Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$6.51 and a 1 year high of C$11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$257.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1,103.00 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.12.

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.06). Sylogist had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of C$17.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sylogist Ltd. will post 0.2447905 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Sylogist’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Sylogist from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Sylogist to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cormark boosted their target price on Sylogist from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Acumen Capital set a C$13.25 target price on Sylogist in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.96.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.

