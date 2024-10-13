TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG)

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.46.

CRBG stock opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. Corebridge Financial has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corebridge Financial will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $200,000,012.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the second quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

