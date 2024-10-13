Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the September 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Telenor ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $12.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Separately, New Street Research raised shares of Telenor ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.