Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Short Interest Update

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the September 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Telstra Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Telstra Group stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. Telstra Group has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

Telstra Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.2778 dividend. This is a positive change from Telstra Group’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th.

Telstra Group Company Profile

Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services to consumer and business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program in Australia.

