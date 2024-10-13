Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Shares Up 6.7% – What’s Next?

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.36 and last traded at $49.08. 420,591 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,172,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Tempus AI Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.42.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.41) by ($2.36). The company had revenue of $165.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempus AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the second quarter worth approximately $160,048,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,605,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth $128,133,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth $54,289,000. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth $32,685,000.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Featured Stories

