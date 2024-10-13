Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Raised to $145.00 at Evercore ISI

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradyne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of Teradyne from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.57.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $131.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.91. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,896,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,896,080. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,977 shares of company stock worth $1,979,834 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,421,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,462,000 after purchasing an additional 135,286 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after acquiring an additional 453,926 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,603,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,597,000 after acquiring an additional 57,989 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,028,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,178,000 after acquiring an additional 385,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,182,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,210,000 after acquiring an additional 68,924 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

