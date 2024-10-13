TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Hits $0.0214 on Major Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $124.57 million and approximately $9.40 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00045888 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006894 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000098 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,143,524,410 coins and its circulating supply is 5,830,224,062 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terraclassic.co.uk. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.