Tesco PLC (TSCDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on December 2nd

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1692 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

TSCDY opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tesco has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58.

A number of research firms have commented on TSCDY. Citigroup raised shares of Tesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

