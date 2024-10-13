Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 7.6% – Should You Sell?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $214.38 and last traded at $220.54. Approximately 63,792,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 94,842,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.72.

Tesla Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $695.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

