TFI International (TSE:TFI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of TFI International (TSE:TFI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TFI. National Bank Financial cut shares of TFI International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens lowered shares of TFI International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Desjardins lowered shares of TFI International from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

TFI International Price Performance

TFI International Cuts Dividend

TFI International ( TSE:TFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.17 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.14 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

