TFI International (TSE:TFI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of TFI International (TSE:TFI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TFI. National Bank Financial cut shares of TFI International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens lowered shares of TFI International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Desjardins lowered shares of TFI International from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.
TFI International Price Performance
TFI International Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.