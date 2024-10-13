The AES Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1725 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

AES has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. AES has a dividend payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AES to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Get AES alerts:

AES Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AES stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. AES has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AES will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AES

AES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.