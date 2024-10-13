The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,356 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 4.1% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY owned about 0.07% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $36,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $74.15 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $76.15. The stock has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.