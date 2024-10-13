The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the September 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 506.0 days.
The Berkeley Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BKGFF opened at $62.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.59. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of $51.49 and a 52-week high of $66.74.
About The Berkeley Group
