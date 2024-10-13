The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the September 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 506.0 days.

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BKGFF opened at $62.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.59. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of $51.49 and a 52-week high of $66.74.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

