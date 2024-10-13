The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL) Short Interest Update

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Stock Up 0.7 %

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,062. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $20.85.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.2891 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

About Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061

