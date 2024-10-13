The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 335 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $384.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.79.

View Our Latest Report on CI

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock opened at $350.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $99.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $370.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $348.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.77.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.