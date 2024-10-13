The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target to $90.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CAR. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.63.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $83.04 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $65.73 and a one year high of $204.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.13.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($2.19). Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 230.71%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.01 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,978,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 70,663.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,069,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,898,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

