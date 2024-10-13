The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $124.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $131.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.02.

NYSE:CNI opened at $115.84 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.614 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $64,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

