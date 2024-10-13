The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 119,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $516.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $517.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $493.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.75.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

