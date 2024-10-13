The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $517.30 and last traded at $516.63, with a volume of 877857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $503.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.75.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $163.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $493.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,748. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.