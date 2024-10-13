The Merchants Trust Plc (OTCMKTS:MHTUF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in September

The Merchants Trust Plc (OTCMKTS:MHTUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
The Merchants Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MHTUF remained flat at $6.18 during trading hours on Friday. The Merchants Trust has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18.
The Merchants Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Merchants Trust
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for The Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.