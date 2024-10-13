The Merchants Trust Plc (OTCMKTS:MHTUF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in September

The Merchants Trust Plc (OTCMKTS:MHTUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

The Merchants Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MHTUF remained flat at $6.18 during trading hours on Friday. The Merchants Trust has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18.

Get The Merchants Trust alerts:

The Merchants Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

Receive News & Ratings for The Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.