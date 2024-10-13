The Sandbox Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $630.77 million and approximately $31.42 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.02 or 0.00255299 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,389,232,126 tokens. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Sandbox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox (SAND) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Sandbox has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 2,389,232,126.2233224 in circulation. The last known price of The Sandbox is 0.26637853 USD and is up 2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 593 active market(s) with $32,219,430.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sandbox.game/en/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

