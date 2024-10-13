The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 324,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 44,300 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $38,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:TJX traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,865,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,033. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.92 and a 1 year high of $121.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

