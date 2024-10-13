The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $117.90 on Tuesday. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $118.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,846.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,887,713. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,095,115. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $225,710,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 100.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,743,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,275,000 after purchasing an additional 872,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3,973.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,836,000 after purchasing an additional 437,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 78.3% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 983,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,934,000 after purchasing an additional 431,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

