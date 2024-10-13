Theta Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.07 Million (THETA)

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Theta Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Theta Network has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Theta Network has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and $13.07 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Theta Network Coin Profile

Theta Network launched on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Network is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Network (THETA) is a cryptocurrency . Theta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Theta Network is 1.28882964 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 217 active market(s) with $13,185,474.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thetatoken.org/.”

