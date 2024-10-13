ThetaDrop (TDROP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $79,582.72

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One ThetaDrop token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ThetaDrop has a total market cap of $27.53 million and approximately $79,582.72 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ThetaDrop has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.31 or 0.00254680 BTC.

ThetaDrop Token Profile

ThetaDrop launched on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,958,805,856 tokens. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

According to CryptoCompare, “ThetaDrop (TDROP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Theta Network platform. ThetaDrop has a current supply of 20,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ThetaDrop is 0.00229538 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $69,869.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thetadrop.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThetaDrop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThetaDrop using one of the exchanges listed above.

