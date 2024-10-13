Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,177,405 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 1,510,783 shares.The stock last traded at $4.43 and had previously closed at $4.41.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Thoughtworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.40 price target on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.18.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $251.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Thoughtworks’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 6.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 13,157.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,319,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after buying an additional 3,294,854 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 404.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 122,500 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 25.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 256,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 52,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company’s consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

