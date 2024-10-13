Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Short Interest Update

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 27,700.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Three Sixty Solar Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of VSOLF stock traded up 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,452. Three Sixty Solar has a fifty-two week low of 0.02 and a fifty-two week high of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.05.
Three Sixty Solar Company Profile
