Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Short Interest Update

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 27,700.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Three Sixty Solar Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of VSOLF stock traded up 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,452. Three Sixty Solar has a fifty-two week low of 0.02 and a fifty-two week high of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.05.

Three Sixty Solar Company Profile

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems in Canada. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

