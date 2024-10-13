Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.69.

Several equities analysts have commented on TWM shares. ATB Capital cut their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, August 16th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 18th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.90 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$0.55 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.45 in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TWM opened at C$0.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$122.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.54. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$1.08.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 71.39% and a negative net margin of 18.67%. The company had revenue of C$461.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.0199855 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

