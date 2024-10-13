Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Short Interest Update

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the September 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.5 days.
Titanium Transportation Group Price Performance
TTNMF opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. Titanium Transportation Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91.
About Titanium Transportation Group
