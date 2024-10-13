Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Short Interest Update

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the September 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.5 days.

Titanium Transportation Group Price Performance

TTNMF opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. Titanium Transportation Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91.

Get Titanium Transportation Group alerts:

About Titanium Transportation Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-based transportation and logistics company in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.