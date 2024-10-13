Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the September 15th total of 121,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tokyo Tatemono Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TYTMF opened at $16.65 on Friday. Tokyo Tatemono has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $16.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96.

Tokyo Tatemono Company Profile

Tokyo Tatemono Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through Commercial Properties Business, Residential Business, Asset Services Business, and Other Business segments. The company develops, leases, and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics and warehouse facilities, condominiums, services offices, and coworking spaces; and operated building management.

