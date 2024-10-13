Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the September 15th total of 121,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tokyo Tatemono Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TYTMF opened at $16.65 on Friday. Tokyo Tatemono has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $16.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96.
Tokyo Tatemono Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tokyo Tatemono
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Tatemono Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Tatemono and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.