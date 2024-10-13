TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Short Interest Down 35.7% in September

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 386,700 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the September 15th total of 601,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

TomTom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TMOAF opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. TomTom has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $7.99.

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $163.81 million for the quarter.

TomTom Company Profile

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

