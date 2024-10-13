Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TNXP stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($19.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.91) by ($9.37). The firm had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,196.11% and a negative return on equity of 158.27%. On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) by 260.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,358 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

