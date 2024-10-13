TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTE stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $68.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,793,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $161.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.40. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $62.59 and a twelve month high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TTE. TD Cowen lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

