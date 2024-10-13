Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.68 and traded as high as $27.08. Touchstone Climate Transition ETF shares last traded at $27.08, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

Touchstone Climate Transition ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.68.

Institutional Trading of Touchstone Climate Transition ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Touchstone Climate Transition ETF stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,581 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 84.12% of Touchstone Climate Transition ETF worth $10,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Touchstone Climate Transition ETF Company Profile

SmartHeat Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to seek potential assets, property, or businesses to acquire, in a business combination, by reorganization, merger, or acquisition. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture and sale of heat pumps for commercial and residential applications.

