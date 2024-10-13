Townsquare Media, Inc. (TSQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1975 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Townsquare Media has a payout ratio of 78.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Townsquare Media to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.0%.

Shares of TSQ opened at $10.45 on Friday. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06.

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $118.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 171.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Townsquare Media news, COO Erik Hellum sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $94,996.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 607,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259,104. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Townsquare Media news, COO Erik Hellum sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $94,996.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 607,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259,104. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Kaplan bought 50,000 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 137,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,581.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,585 shares of company stock worth $289,812. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

