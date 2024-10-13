Townsquare Media, Inc. (TSQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1975 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Townsquare Media has a payout ratio of 78.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Townsquare Media to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.0%.
Townsquare Media Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of TSQ opened at $10.45 on Friday. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Townsquare Media news, COO Erik Hellum sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $94,996.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 607,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259,104. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Kaplan bought 50,000 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 137,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,581.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,585 shares of company stock worth $289,812. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company's stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Monday, August 12th.
About Townsquare Media
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.
