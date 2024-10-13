Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,960,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the September 15th total of 8,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,169,952. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,169,952. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $50,538.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,921.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,707 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,312 in the last three months. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period.

TVTX traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,328,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.97. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $18.60.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 269.18%. The company had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TVTX shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

