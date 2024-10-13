Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) PT Raised to $41.00 at Guggenheim

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $23.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.75.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.73. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 269.18% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $50,538.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,455 shares in the company, valued at $972,921.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $25,240.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,532.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $50,538.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,921.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,707 shares of company stock worth $1,504,312 over the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 912.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,214,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after buying an additional 1,995,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,265,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,310,000 after buying an additional 750,686 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after buying an additional 747,406 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,711,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,018,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after buying an additional 441,318 shares during the period.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

