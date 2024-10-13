Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Shares Down 1% – What’s Next?

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.98. 21,077 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 42,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

Trigon Metals Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$42.76 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.66.

Get Trigon Metals alerts:

Trigon Metals (CVE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trigon Metals had a negative return on equity of 1,849.77% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of C$13.73 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Trigon Metals Inc. will post 0.3385214 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trigon Metals

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and prospecting license covering 6,671 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trigon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.