Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) & Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) Critical Comparison

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) and Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nexalin Technology and Trimedyne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexalin Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trimedyne 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nexalin Technology currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 284.12%. Given Nexalin Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nexalin Technology is more favorable than Trimedyne.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexalin Technology $150,159.00 55.06 -$4.65 million ($0.66) -1.18 Trimedyne N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Nexalin Technology and Trimedyne”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Trimedyne has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nexalin Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Nexalin Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Nexalin Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Trimedyne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nexalin Technology and Trimedyne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexalin Technology -3,578.81% -213.51% -173.41% Trimedyne N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nexalin Technology beats Trimedyne on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexalin Technology

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. The company designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, alzheimer's disease, and dementia. It also licenses and sells Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and undetectable to the human body that can provide relief to its afflicted with mental health issues. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Trimedyne

Trimedyne, Inc. manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties. The company also provides 80 watt and 30 watt holmium lasers, and side firing laser needles to treat herniated or ruptured spinal discs. In addition, it engages in the provision of services, and rental of lasers and other medical equipment to hospitals and surgery centers on a fee-per-case basis. The company operates in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, and internationally. It markets its products through commission sales representatives in the United States and independent distributors internationally. Trimedyne, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Irvine, California.

