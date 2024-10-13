Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 50.02 ($0.65) and traded as high as GBX 64.90 ($0.85). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 64.40 ($0.84), with a volume of 218,047 shares trading hands.

Trinity Exploration & Production Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 58.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 50.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The stock has a market cap of £24.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -495.38 and a beta of 0.95.

About Trinity Exploration & Production

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil in Trinidad & Tobago. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

