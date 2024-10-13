Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP) Short Interest Update

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Triumph Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TFINP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.20. 4,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810. Triumph Financial has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Triumph Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.