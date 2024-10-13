Truist Financial Boosts Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $1,033.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,060.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $979.29.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $932.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $885.83 billion, a PE ratio of 137.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $910.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $852.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $547.61 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $932,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 90,438.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 937,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,403,000 after purchasing an additional 936,033 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,280,000 after buying an additional 648,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,512,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,825,000 after buying an additional 631,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

