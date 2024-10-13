Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2024

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSNGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,550,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,605,000 after buying an additional 4,662,332 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,439,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,139 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,335,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,541,000 after purchasing an additional 606,518 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $29,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.1 %

TSN opened at $58.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -980.50, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -3,266.67%.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Free Report

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.